After approving 3-town merger, voters will pick new leaders

The Associated Press

CAHOKIA, Ill.

Local leaders in three communities that will merge after voters approved the plan say the next steps are preparing for a new city government and planning ways to inform residents.

Residents in Cahokia, Centreville and Alorton recently approved a referendum to merge the three cities into a single town that’ll be called Cahokia Heights.

Unofficial results show about 61% voted in favor with almost 37% against it. The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials next month.

The idea is to merge to secure more federal funding to improve infrastructure.

In April, voters will decide on new officials to form the government. The referendum calls for an aldermanic form of government.

Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. says the residents voted for change and “hopefully something that would bring some life back into these communities,” according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

He plans to hold several informational meetings ahead of the election.

