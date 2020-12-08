Investigation into Nationstar Mortgage is finalized, Washington DFI says

A multiyear investigation into Nationstar Mortgage LLC has been finalized, and some Washington residents will recoup financial benefits because of it.

The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions has found that Nationstar Mortgage LLC violated state and federal laws.

Among them:

▪ Impermissible mortgage origination charges.

▪ Missed tax payments from borrower escrow accounts.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Failure to terminate private mortgage insurance when conditions were met.

▪ Mishandling of loan modifications and servicing transfers.

▪ Wrongful foreclosures.

In Washington state, the order includes $2.11 million for 4,766 consumers and civil penalties of $750,000 to be distributed evenly among participating states and jurisdictions.

“Mortgage regulations provide critical protections for Washington homeowners,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said in a statement.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“It is critical that all of our mortgage licensees, including some of the largest companies, operate in accordance with the law. Today’s action demonstrates that regulators around the country can work together to ensure that large companies like Nationstar Mortgage LLC do not take advantage of struggling homeowners.”

For more information on this story and the ruling, you can click the link here.