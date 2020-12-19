Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Police make arrests in Sacramento election protests

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sacramento police made several arrests Saturday near the state Capitol as pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters once again clashed over the results of the presidential election.

Since the election on Nov. 3, groups such as the far-right Proud Boys who support President Donald Trump have protested near the Capitol against what they say was a fraudulent election. They have been regularly confronted by members of left-wing groups.

Police made the arrests shortly after 1:45 p.m. Saturday after protesters started throwing objects over police barricades at officers who were attempting to keep them separated, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The protesters dispersed from the area about 3 p.m., the Bee reported.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

At least 200 victims identified in suspected Russian hacking

National Politics

Trump downplays Russia in first comments about cyberattack

National Politics

CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

National Politics

Biden’s Cabinet: Expertise, diversity and an Obama class reunion

National Politics

Harris was a partisan in the Senate. Now she and Biden need Republican friends

Sports

Army beats Air Force 10-7, wins Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

December 19, 2020 5:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service