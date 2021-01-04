Birmingham mayor hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin speaks at a candlelight vigil in Birmingham, Ala. Officials say the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia, five days after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus. (Joe Songer/The Birmingham News via AP, File) AP

The mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia, five days after announcing he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin was admitted to the hospital Monday night “to address symptoms connected to COVID pneumonia,” according to his doctor, the City of Birmingham tweeted.

The tweet said Woodfin remained “in good spirits and thanks everyone for their well wishes.”

On Wednesday, Woodfin announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

“Remember, everyone: COVID-19 is real. Please be safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones this holiday weekend,” Woodfin previously wrote in a tweet.

Alabama on Monday hit a new high for the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals with more than 3,000 hospitalized.

The new peak comes as health officials feared a new surge of cases in the wake of the winter holidays. There were a record 3,064 people in state hospitals Monday with COVID-19, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Since the pandemic began, the state health department has reported more than 374,095 confirmed and probable virus cases and at least 4,878 confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama.