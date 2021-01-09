National Politics
Newly-elected West Virginia legislator resigns after his arrest for joining mob inside US Capitol
The West Virginia Republican arrested three days ago in the U.S. Capitol building riot resigned Saturday from the state House of Delegates, barely four weeks after his swearing-in.
“I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians,” said Derrick Evans in a statement announcing his rapid departure.
“I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state,” he continued. “And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.’”
Evans was arraigned Friday on charges of entering a restricted area and violent or disorderly conduct following his arrest for joining the rioters inside the Capitol building after a pro-Trump rally went off the rails. He was caught on a live-streamed video entering the building where a rioter and a Capitol Police officer were killed.
Evans was released on his own recognizance following his federal court appearance.
The 35-year-old politician was heard screaming after he joined the mob inside: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” He was only sworn into office on Dec. 14, 2020, and the legislative body never met after he became a member.
“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love,” said Evans.
