Alabama city names 30-year veteran as new police chief

A 30-year veteran of the Opelika Police force is now leading the department.

The City of Opelika has named Shane Healey as the city’s new Chief of Police, effective immediately. Healey replaces John McEachern who retired at the end of November, WTVM-TV reported.

“We are excited about Captain Healey moving into the Chief position. His love for this community and his forward-thinking approach is going to bring new ideas and ways of policing to our community...It makes me proud to know that we have one of the best police departments in the southeast. Shane brings more than 30 years police experience and he is deeply rooted in this community. I look forward to working with Shane and the OPD leadership team,” Mayor Gary Fuller said.

Healey began his career with the Opelika Police Department in 1991 and was promoted to captain in 2014.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead some of the best men and women in law enforcement. Together we will continue to provide superior service to the citizens of Opelika. We are excited to improve existing relationships and build new ones with all citizens. I am passionate about Opelika and deeply committed to making our city the best that it can be,” Healey said.