DA: Man with ‘samurai-type’ sword shot, killed by officer

A man armed with a sword was shot and killed by a police officer in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Montgomery County prosecutors said Upper Perk police were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by a relative who said a man armed with a sword was threatening to harm others.

Prosecutors said officers found the man in an alley armed with “a samurai-type sword." They said the initial investigation indicates an officer arrived in a vehicle with lights and siren activated “and he was charged by the man."

Neighbors reported hearing three shots, and the man was struck. Officers immediately provided aid, but he died at the scene. A sword was recovered by the body of the man, who was identified as 27-year-old Trey Bartholemew of Pennsburg.

The district attorney's office and county detectives are investigating.