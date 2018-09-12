Oregon wildlife officials to hunt for killer cougar

FILE - This March 8, 2006, file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a cougar in the Beulah Wildlife Management Unit in Oregon’s Malheur County. Oregon authorities say a dead hiker whose body was recovered this week was likely killed by a cougar, marking the first verified fatal attack by a wild cougar in the state and the second in the Pacific Northwest this year. Search and rescue teams found the body of Diana Bober, 55, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, off a trail in the Mount Hood National Forest in Welches, Ore.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File

Brian Wolfer