FILE - This March 8, 2006, file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a cougar in the Beulah Wildlife Management Unit in Oregon’s Malheur County. Oregon authorities say a dead hiker whose body was recovered this week was likely killed by a cougar, marking the first verified fatal attack by a wild cougar in the state and the second in the Pacific Northwest this year. Search and rescue teams found the body of Diana Bober, 55, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, off a trail in the Mount Hood National Forest in Welches, Ore. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File Brian Wolfer

Feds close off wilderness after cougar kills Oregon hiker

The Associated Press

September 13, 2018 05:04 PM

SANDY, Ore.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed a vast swath of the Oregon wilderness to the public as authorities search rugged terrain for a cougar that killed a hiker.

KGW-TV reported Thursday that nearly 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) and 14 trails in the Hunchback Mountain area could remain closed for at least 30 days.

There was no sign of the cougar in the first full day of searching Thursday.

Diana Bober is the first person known to have been killed by a cougar in the wild in Oregon, and the second in the Pacific Northwest this year.

The 55-year-old avid hiker from Gresham was reported missing on Sept. 7.

Bober's sister says she had defensive wounds and fought the cougar with a stick, repellant and a sharp object.

