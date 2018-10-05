In Blaine County, some workers find ‘home sweet home’ out of their reach

Bertha Nunez holds her 2-month-old grandson while her granddaughter, Camilla, poses for the camera on the porch of the Nunezes’ small trailer house. Nunez and her husband, Daniel, have lived at the North Fork Trailer Park north of Ketchum for 16 years, but are moving this month because the owners are closing the trailer park. They will leave their home behind, she said, because the trailer isn’t structurally sound enough to be moved. Pat Sutphin Times-News