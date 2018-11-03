Idaho’s record year for fatal police shootings continues with Idaho Falls incident

An Idaho State Police trooper shot and killed a man Friday near Idaho Falls.
The incident occurred about 11:42 p.m., during a traffic stop in the area of Northgate Mile and Lomax Street, according to an ISP news release Saturday.
The release states the male driver of the vehicle the trooper stopped fled on foot and was pursued by police. The pursuit ended with a physical altercation during which a trooper fired one shot.
Responding law enforcement officers on the scene rendered first aid. The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating the shooting, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office as the lead investigative agency. The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification by ISP, the release states.
This is Idaho’s 12th officer-involved fatal shooting this year, a record since 2000 according to statistics gathered by the Statesman.
This is a breaking news story. Check back to IdahoStatesman.com for updates.
Comments