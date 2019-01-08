Bank robbery leads to lockdown of Boise school; suspect in custody

A bank on West State Street was robbed Tuesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at nearby Lowell Elementary School.
The robbery occurred at a US Bank in an Albertsons parking lot in the 1600 block of West State Street. The suspect, who did not brandish a weapon during the robbery, presented a note that demanded money; he then fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, the Boise Police department said in a release.
Police later located the suspect, who is now in police custody, at North 32nd Street and State Street.
The lockdown at Lowell Elementary has been lifted, police said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments