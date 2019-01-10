Meridian police ask for help in finding vulnerable adult

A 21-year-old man, who is described by police as a vulnerable adult, left his Meridian home Wednesday night and never returned, according to a press release from police Thursday.
They’re asking for the public’s help in finding McKane Thomas Cole. He has Asperger’s Syndrome but is high functioning; he does not have a vehicle or cellphone.
Cole left his home in the 2200 block of Sicily Street around 10:15 p.m. He was reported missing Thursday morning.
Cole is 6-foot-1 tall, weighs 158 pounds, has short red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green Columbia jacket and a sweater, jeans with rolled-up cuffs, size 12.5 brown-and-black hiking boots, and black ankle socks.
Anyone who sees Cole is asked to call Ada County Dispatch: 208-377-6790.
