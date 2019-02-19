A snowy Boise commute Wednesday morning? It’s possible

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Southeast Oregon and Southwest Idaho from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The mountains are expected to get another good dumping of snow:

Bogus Basin: 8.5 inches

Mores Creek: 6.4 inches

Sun Valley: 3.5 inches

Tamarack: 4.6 inches

The Boise area is expected to see 1 to 4 inches, with higher amounts of snow on the eastern side of the Treasure valley, according to meteorologist Elizabeth Padian.

Snow flurries in Boise began at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Padian said.

The snow in Boise is expected to fall periodically through the night and during the morning commute, tapering off around midday. Then there could be snow showers the rest of the day.

The low Wednesday morning will be in the mid- to high 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, but another storm could hit on Saturday and stick around through Sunday.

Boise averages about 2.8 inches of snow in February, and the city had 3 inches through Feb. 18.

Total precipitation, which includes the water that comes from snow as well as rain, is way up this month: the average is .99 inches but we’ve had 2.22 inches through Feb. 18.

For the latest road conditions in Idaho, visit 511.Idaho.gov