Forecast: Next storm might bring 2 to 3 feet of snow to Boise mountains

Yes, you read that right: The Boise mountains could get 2 to 3 feet of snow over the next four days, according to the National Weather Service.
But relatively little snow is expected in the Treasure Valley — perhaps a half-inch in Boise on Saturday. But that’s about it, according to lead forecaster Les Colin.
This storm is coming directly off the Pacific Ocean, and it’s packing a lot of moisture. The big story is the mountains.
The Boise mountains will get 3 to 6 inches on Saturday, and much more snow Sunday through Tuesday. It appears there will lots of fresh powder for skiing, just about anyplace in southwest or west-central Idaho, this weekend.
Projected snowfall totals:
- Bogus Basin: 24 to 36 inches
- Banner Summit: 36 to 48 inches
- Brundage: 24 to 26 inches
- Mores Creek: 36 to 48 inches
- Tamarack: 24 to 36 inches
- Sun Valley: 18 to 24 inches
For the latest on road conditions around the state, visit 511.idaho.gov.
