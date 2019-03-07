Nampa police investigate bomb threat near Liberty Park

Nampa police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday night, according to a Facebook message they posted just after 5 p.m.
The area of concern is Constitution Way and South Juniper Street, near Liberty Park.
In an update just after 7 p.m., police said that they are still investigating and that no explosive device has been verified.
They are asking people in that area to shelter in place and not go outside. They also ask that you not call 911 unless you have another emergency or pertinent information.
