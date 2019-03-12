Assault arrest made after Portland. Oregon, mayor complains

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a news conference in Portland, Ore. Wheeler is criticizing how local prosecutors and his own Police Bureau handle street violence among political factions that frequently clash on the city's streets. In a news conference Monday, March 11, 2019, Wheeler called for a change to rules and laws if they do not allow police officers to arrest brawlers and vowed that anyone fighting on Portland streets will not escape unpunished. Don Ryan, File AP Photo