3 children, 1 woman shot in Seattle

Authorities say three children and a woman were shot in two separate incidents in Seattle.

KING reports a 27-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child were shot in the Rainier Valley neighborhood Monday evening. The woman was holding the child in the back seat of a parked car at the time of the shooting.

The two are in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

An 8-year-old boy was also shot. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the victims were shot when two groups of people opened fire on one another in a parking lot.

Less than three miles away near Seattle's Lakewood Park, paramedics treated a girl after reports of gunfire.

Harborview reports a 10-year-old girl is in satisfactory condition.