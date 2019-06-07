Northwest
Boise Lego animator makes videos for Golden State Warriors during NBA Finals
Watch the Idaho Steelheads win a Kelly Cup title - in Legos
Boisean Jared Jacobs is well known for re-creating amazing sports moments in Lego.
In fact, it’s now his day job.
Though it’s no longer a hobby, he’s sometimes moved to make a video because of the sheer awesomeness of a single play — and that’s why he made a stop-motion video of Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard’s series-winning shot against Oklahoma City.
“I had to stop everything I was doing and make that,” Jacobs recalled in a phone interview Thursday.
That video went viral, like so many that Jacobs has done, and caught the eye of other NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors, who have won three of the past four NBA titles, recently hired him to do some videos for them.
The first one he did was of Draymond Green sinking a 3-point shot in a Western Conference Finals game against the Trailblazers.
On Friday night, the Warriors tweeted out a video Jacobs did of Steph Curry’s tunnel shot.
Jacobs said the Warriors gave him some NBA Finals game tickets, so he was in Oakland for Game 3 of the series against the Toronto Raptors earlier this week.
He said he’s “agnostic” when it comes to cheering for NBA teams, noting that he jumps from “bandwagon to bandwagon.” As a native of Canada, it was extra special to get to see the Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors, a team he cheered for as a kid.
The Raptors won that game.
“The Canadians congregated at center court and sang, ‘O Canada,’ ” he said. “I got goose bumps.”
Comments