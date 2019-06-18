Burglary suspect dies after he is shot by Centralia police officer

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An 18-year-old burglary suspect from Winlock has died at an area hospital after he was shot by a Centralia police officer early Tuesday.

About 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Logan Street in Centralia. The suspect was reportedly armed.

After officers arrived, one officer confronted the suspect and shots were fired.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other details were released.