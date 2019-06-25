Idaho man accused of murder had hundreds of disturbing posts on his Facebook page

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A man accused of killing his girlfriend spent a great deal of time posting bizarre things on Facebook over the weekend.

Philip Schwab, 33, was arrested Monday after police discovered the body of Kaylynn Blue, 33, in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home on Thayer Bridge Circle. She had been stabbed to death, according to Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. The bodies of two dogs were found in the garage, also stabbed to death.

Between 7:30 a.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, Schwab posted hundreds of seemingly nonsensical posts. Many of the posts, either written by Schwab or shared memes, referenced relationships, politics, sex, or violent behavior.

Some of the posts are especially troubling in context with the killing, such as:

▪ “What would I be doing with a shovel, b****??”

▪ “If stabbing people is wrong I don’t want to be right!”

▪ “How to get away with murder… twice!”

▪ “Dead IS better!”

▪ “Good thing I have a get-out-of-jail-free card dumbs***!”

▪ “I like drawing it out”

▪ “Take it, w*****… take it!!”

▪ “You won’t hurt any longer”

▪ “She deserved quicker…”

Police believe the killing occurred sometime on Saturday night or Sunday morning, Johnson said. The largest volume of disturbing posts occurred on Saturday afternoon and evening.

A number of Schwab’s Facebook friends appeared to be bewildered at the posts. But when asked about them, Schwab didn’t respond.

At one point, a friend of Blue’s posted on Schwab’s wall asking if Blue was OK. Schwab replied, “Yes better now I think thank you are you guys better?”

Blue’s friend repeatedly asked what was wrong with Blue and then said she was worried and was going to call the cops. Shortly before Schwab posted, “If stabbing people is wrong I don’t want to be right!” an update ws posted on Blue’s account.

The post on Blue’s page states, “Wow what a day glad to be home now and I’m staying home the rest of the night.”

Several co-workers commented on the post about her not responding to messages, and asking why she wasn’t at work. There was no response to the comments.

Officers arrived at the home on Monday morning after Blue’s co-workers called family members and requested a welfare check on the home. The body was discovered Monday afternoon.

Schwab was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Monday evening.

Schwab doesn’t appear to have a criminal record in Idaho. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.