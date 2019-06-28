No July opening of salmon fishing on the Columbia River this year

Endangered sockeye salmon spawn Conditions in the Pacific Ocean have been warm — which is bad for salmon. And although those conditions may now be changing this spring, the effects on Snake River salmon and steelhead could be felt for years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conditions in the Pacific Ocean have been warm — which is bad for salmon. And although those conditions may now be changing this spring, the effects on Snake River salmon and steelhead could be felt for years.

Don’t plan to fish the Columbia River for salmon this July.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife reminds anglers that the Columbia River, above and below Priest Rapids Dam, is closed to salmon fishing because of expected low returns of summer chinook and sockeye salmon.

Areas of the Columbia River above the dam typically open for salmon fishing around July 1.

The department announced the closure of the summer salmon fishery on the Columbia in April and issued an emergency rule change earlier this month on the closure of the salmon fisheries below Priest Rapids Dam.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anglers fishing below Priest Rapids Dam can keep two hatchery steelhead daily through June 30. The daily limit goes to one in July.