Caldwell mayor will be on ‘FOX & Friends’ to talk about PETA, Chicken Dinner Road

Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas will be on a national television show early Tuesday to talk about animal rights activist group PETA — and its request to change the name of Chicken Dinner Road.

He is scheduled to appear on “FOX & Friends” at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, his assistant, Susan Miller, said in a press release late Monday afternoon.

The show reached out to the mayor on July 5, Miller said, after news of PETA’s request for him to change the name went viral. Nancolas rejected the idea of the name change in a message he posted on his personal Facebook page.

PETA, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, sent the letter to Nancolas on July 3. It also notified Idaho media via email that day. The city of Caldwell and its mayor don’t have any jurisdiction over Chicken Dinner Road because it’s not in city limits or its growth area, so it’s unclear why PETA sent its letter to Nancolas.

The group asked for the name to be changed to the “kinder, simpler” Chicken Road because, they said, chickens feel pain and “value their own lives.”

“PETA is asking Mayor Nancolas to change this road’s name to one that celebrates chickens as individuals, not as beings to kill, chop up, and label as ‘dinner,’” they wrote in their July 3 press release.

The show “FOX & Friends” is based in New York, but Nancolas will be joining the show from a TV studio in Downtown Boise, Miller told the Statesman. He’s set to arrive at the CoverEDGE Boise studio at 5 a.m., and appear on air at 5:20 a.m.