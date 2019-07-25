2 kids die after being pulled from a burning mobile home in Prosser

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Two children have died after being pulled from a burning mobile home in Prosser early Thursday.

The 10-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were asleep alone in the home after their parents left about 4 a.m. for work, said Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

Neighbors saw the fire just before 6 a.m. and banged on the door to see if anyone was home, said Hatcher.

Fire crews with West Benton Fire arrived at the Hillview Mobile Community on Higdon Road soon after.

During a search they discovered the kids passed out inside, according to dispatch reports.

Firefighters performed CPR but the girl could not be revived, said Hatcher.

The boy was taken to Prosser Memorial but later died, he said.

Neighbors told the Herald that the children’s parents are farm workers.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies and Prosser firefighters are investigating Thursday’s deaths of two kids in an early morning house fire in this mobile home communty. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

Earlier this week, in an eerily similar tragedy, the parents of two other children filed suit against a Canadian vineyard owner after their 10-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl died in a manufacture home fire near Benton City.

The parents were working in a vineyard a half mile away when the house caught fire two years ago. They claim the company-provided housing was not equipped with smoke alarms.

Hatcher said they are investigating Thursday’s fire in Prosser with fire officials to determine the cause. It’s not clear if that home had smoke detectors.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.