Man struck, killed by Marysville Fire District aid car

A Marysville Fire District aid car driven by a firefighter struck and killed a pedestrian as it returned from a trip to the hospital.

The Seattle Times reports a 55-year-old man from Bellingham was killed early Saturday morning on Highway 529 on the bridge over Steamboat Slough.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Cmdr. Mark Thomas of the Marysville Police Department says his office took a call on the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The firefighters involved in the car told police the man was walking south in the lane of travel.

Thomas says they attempted lifesaving measures and called for assistance.

The Everett Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene.

The two firefighters are on administrative leave pending an investigation.