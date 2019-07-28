Northwest
2 killed, 2 injured in crash of SUV with motorcycles
Two people died in a traffic crash between two motorcycles and a small sport utility vehicle in Vancouver, Washington.
KOIN-television reports the crash occurred shortly before midnight Saturday.
The SUV driver was attempting a left turn and the two sport motorcycles crashed into the driver's door.
The crash killed one motorcyclist and the driver of the SUV.
An 8-year-old child and the second motorcyclist were injured.
Names of the dead and injured were not immediately released.
Investigators say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
