Northwest
Farmworker killed when orchard tractor rolls in Franklin County
The body of a migrant farmworker who died in Franklin County on Friday is being sent home to his family in Mexico.
Jorda Jarquin-Hernandez, 28, was driving an orchard tractor in area between the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway and the Snake River near Ice Harbor Dam at the time of the accident.
The tractor rolled about 5:30 a.m. and Jarquin-Hernandez was thrown off, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.
He died at the scene, he said.
No autopsy is planned.
