Authorities searching for inmate who escaped minimum-security prison in Forks

Mark D. Vannausdle reportedly escaped from the Olympic Correctional Facility in Forks Saturday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the minimum security Olympic Corrections Center in Forks over the weekend.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report 7 a.m. Saturday that inmate Mark D. Vannausdle had escaped the facility, according to the office’s Facebook page. Vannausdle, 60, is reportedly a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 181 pounds.

According to the post from the sheriff’s office, he was last seen wearing a yellow rain coat, a tan shirt, and tan pants while walking north on the Hoh Mainline ⁠— he has ties to the Port Angeles area.

Vannausdle was in the prison on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and first-degree attempted escape, according to the post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who sees Vannausdle not to apprehend him, but to forward information to the corrections center at (360) 374-7000 or Jeffcom at (360) 344-9779.

This story is developing, check back for updates.