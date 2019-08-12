Northwest
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped minimum-security prison in Forks
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the minimum security Olympic Corrections Center in Forks over the weekend.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report 7 a.m. Saturday that inmate Mark D. Vannausdle had escaped the facility, according to the office’s Facebook page. Vannausdle, 60, is reportedly a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 181 pounds.
According to the post from the sheriff’s office, he was last seen wearing a yellow rain coat, a tan shirt, and tan pants while walking north on the Hoh Mainline — he has ties to the Port Angeles area.
Vannausdle was in the prison on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and first-degree attempted escape, according to the post.
The sheriff’s office advises anyone who sees Vannausdle not to apprehend him, but to forward information to the corrections center at (360) 374-7000 or Jeffcom at (360) 344-9779.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
