HUD official hints Hillary caused Epstein death. What HUD’s Ben Carson said in Idaho

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tours the Caldwell factory of IndieDwell, which converts shipping containers into affordable homes. Afterward, Carson refused to criticize Lynne Patton, HUD’s top housing official in the New York City area, for a social media post Saturday that Hillary Clinton was involved in the death of financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stopped short of criticizing a top HUD official who suggested Hillary Clinton may have been involved in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking.

Epstein died Saturday of an apparent suicide in a federal prison in New York. That day, Lynne Patton, a regional HUD administrator who oversees housing programs in New York and New Jersey, said Epstein was “Hillary’d” in a post on Instagram. Her post included a screenshot of a story on Epstein’s death.

Patton, an appointee of President Donald Trump, added the hashtag “#VinceFosterPartTwo,” a reference to the deputy White House counsel under Bill Clinton who killed himself in 1993. A number of conspiracy theories over the years have blamed the Clintons for Foster’s death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carson visited Idaho on Monday to tour of IndieDwell, the Caldwell container-home manufacturer, as part of a campaign to promote affordable housing. Afterward, an Idaho Statesman reporter asked Carson about Patton’s post.

“We would all be better off if we kind of settled down and ...” Carson said before his voice trailed off, as he walked to his vehicle to leave. He did not elaborate.