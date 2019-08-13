Suspect in slaying of Lakewood woman held on $5 million bail

The man accused of killing a barbershop owner in Lakewood, Washington, is being held on $5 million bail.

KOMO reports Angel Martinez had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in the stabbing and beating death Thursday of Pyong Sun Ryan.

Charging papers say the motive was robbery to get cash and the woman's car. But instead of driving off in the car, police say Martinez went on a crime spree in that neighborhood trying to take other people's cars. He was finally arrested sitting in a neighbor's truck.

In addition to aggravated first-degree murder, the 40-year-old Martinez is charged with robbery, burglary and assault.