Northwest
Daughter of missing Olympia woman arrested on suspicion of murder, police say
The daughter of an Olympia woman reported missing last month was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Monday night following a police interview.
She is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Police say her mother, Susan Lundy, 58, was reported missing in early July.
“We have a lot of investigation still to go on this. We are currently out following information we received last night,” Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said. “Right now the evidence we have for this matter says we have the person responsible in custody.”
Lower would not say what information led to the arrest or whether police have located Lundy’s remains.
This story will be updated.
