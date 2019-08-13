Woman accused of strangling her mother allegedly left remains in Olympia dumpsters

Susan Lundy, 58, was reported missing in July. Olympia Police Department

The daughter of an Olympia woman reported missing in July is accused of strangling and dismembering her, leaving body parts in dumpsters and trash cans throughout northwest Olympia, according to police and court documents filed in Thurston County Superior Court.

Susan Lundy, 58, had been living with her 23-year-old daughter on the 1400 block of Division Street Northwest before she went missing.

The daughter was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Monday following a police interview and is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

According to prosecutors’ probable cause declaration:

Two of Lundy’s friends reported her missing July 6, more than a month after they last had contact with her. They entered her home through an unlocked window and found the water and electricity had been cut off, the toilet was full and there were several bottles and jugs of urine.

During a search of the home, police found a strong bleach smell in the basement and in a large yard waste container, along with a new padlock on the door to the basement.

Lundy’s ID and credit cards were found in a garbage can at a west Olympia shopping center.

The daughter initially told detectives her mom went camping and she had moved to her father’s house. On Monday, the father told police his daughter “wanted to talk to police to provide a truthful statement,” according to court documents.

During the interview, she allegedly told officers “she had grown tired of her mother and decided that if her mother was dead, things would be better for several people.” She allegedly used a cord to strangle her mother, saying “her mother begged for her to stop but (she) felt at that point her only option was to finish strangling her and continued to do so until her mother stopped thrashing.”

She allegedly then used a blanket to drag her mother to the basement of the home and put her body in the yard waste container, waiting a week before dismembering her with a large kitchen knife and small saw, according to court documents.

She and her boyfriend allegedly used a grocery store shopping cart to drop off body parts at dumpsters and private refuse containers. At the end of the police interview, she showed officers where she had disposed of her mother’s remains.

“(She) described how she went to great lengths (to) make it look like her mother had simply left town, destroying her mother’s cell phone and throwing her identification in the garbage can,” the statement concludes.

The boyfriend was interviewed by police but not arrested. Police say this is an open investigation.