Warehouse fire destroys hundreds of Lime bikes and scooters

The Associated Press

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.

Officials in the city of Spokane Valley says hundreds of Lime bikes and scooters were burned in a fire at a warehouse.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department says the Sunday night fire likely destroyed the bikes and scooters, which were in the warehouse awaiting maintenance.

KREM-TV says a total of 21 fire trucks and about 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, which produced a lot of smoke.

The cause will be determined by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

