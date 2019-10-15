British family says they crossed border near Lynden to avoid an animal. CBP disagrees

SHARE COPY LINK

Seven members of an extended British family made an unauthorized border crossing into the United States from Canada near Lynden earlier this month and were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

They are being held in federal custody at a Pennsylvania detention center nearly two weeks after their arrest, and their complaints about how they have been treated have been detailed in media reports.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens, at approximately 9 p.m. Oct. 2 a remote video surveillance system captured the vehicle turning west onto Avenue O in British Columbia.

The vehicle then turned south and entered the United States illegally, Givens said, slowly and deliberately driving through a ditch onto Boundary Road in Lynden.

Givens said the vehicle continued west on Boundary Road until it was pulled over by a Border Patrol agent, who found seven people from the United Kingdom — four adults and three children — inside the vehicle.

All seven were arrested at approximately 9:13 p.m. on suspicion of illegally entering the United States without inspection, Givens said.

During processing, Givens said records checks revealed two of the adults had previously been denied travel authorization into the U.S.

Agents attempted to return the individuals to Canada, Givens said, but were refused. Two attempts to contact the United Kingdom consulate also reportedly were unsuccessful.

The Border Patrol processed the seven individuals and turned them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement and Removal Operations at approximately 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Givens said.

The family said they mistakenly crossed the border while trying to avoid an animal in the road. An affidavit says family members have been “treated like criminals” by their U.S. jailers, forced to bide their time in a series of cold and unsanitary immigration facilities as they await deportation to England.

Their attorney has lodged a formal complaint over the family’s treatment with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and civil rights office.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.