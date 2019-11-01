Longview man killed, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the death of a Longview man.

KATU-TV reports on Sunday night, police went to a residence after a woman reported that she had found her 73-year-old landlord, Arthur Mahlum, dead.

Longview police say officers in Barstow, California arrested person of interest David J.E. Daniel Jr. on a warrant in that state Thursday.

Longview police said detectives flew to California, interviewed him and then arrested him, accusing him of shooting and killing Mahlum.

Daniel faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say Mahlum's vehicle was found in Barstow.

It wasn't known if Daniel has a lawyer.