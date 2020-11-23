Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Missing Idaho teen among 2 arrested in California traffic stop. Gun, drugs found

Two people were arrested by Placer County, California, deputies during a recent traffic stop on Interstate 80 — including a missing teenager from Idaho.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dillon Bateman, the passenger in a car that was pulled over on I-80 at Russell Road on Nov. 13, was taken into custody after deputies found an unregistered gun in the car.

Deputies pulled the car over just after 3 a.m., but noticed that the driver started to reach for the floorboard of the car and also saw a stack of bills on the center console.

Bateman and the driver were both detained as deputies searched the vehicle. They found an unregistered handgun, a single 9 mm hollow point round, a backpack with two bottles of Xanax and three containers of cannabis concentrates. The bills in the car plus cash in the driver’s pocket totaled $700.

The driver was determined to be a missing juvenile reported out of Idaho. Both the teen and Bateman were taken into custody. Bateman was charged with drug possession, transporting controlled substances and conspiracy.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee
