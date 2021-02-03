WATCH LIVE: Idaho National Guard announcement on Black Hawk crash that killed 3

Three members of the Idaho National Guard were killed when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 near Boise. Supplied, Idaho National Guard

Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed just south of Lucky Peak Reservoir near Boise.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard. The three killed were participating in a “routine training flight,” and they were the only people on board when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed.

The Guard will update the status of the investigation at 11 a.m.

