Tri-Cities kindergartner found in Idaho after being kidnapped by teen brother

A 6-year-old has been found safe nearly a day after his 16-year-old brother kidnapped him from Pasco, say police.

Pasco police have been looking for Andres Gordillo since he took Matteo Gordillo on Sunday morning.

By 2 p.m., a nationwide warrant was issued for Andres Gordillo and a picture was being circulated on social media.

While Pasco police officials did not say why Matteo was taken, they clarified he wasn’t in any danger at home.

The 16-year-old had been estranged from his family for some time and didn’t live at the home, authorities said.

Police caught up with the two in Nampa, Idaho, outside of Boise, late Sunday.

Matteo Gordillo, 6, was found with his brother in Nampa, Idaho after he was kidnapped. Pasco Police Department

“Thanks to numerous law enforcement agencies across three states and some federal government law enforcement for their help in a successful conclusion,” said a Pasco police post.

Pasco police said more details about the arrest on suspicion of kidnapping charges would be released Monday.