From Dr. Oz to Drew Barrymore: Idaho 7-year-old interviews dozens of celebrities

An Idaho 7-year-old started an interview series and has talked with dozens of people. She was on the Drew Barrymore Show and got a package from Taylor Swift. Nate Eaton

Most people don’t get to sit down with Lester Holt or Dr. Oz, but an Idaho 7-year-old has already done that and more.

Emmy Eaton has interviewed dozens of people. Her dad is a journalist at East Idaho News, and she’s always been curious about what he does, Nate Eaton, her father, told McClatchy News.

Last summer, she started a segment on Facebook called “7 Questions with Emmy.” The response has been overwhelming in a good way, her dad said.

Originally, she started interviewing people in Idaho Falls and nearby communities. She spoke with city officials, business owners, family members and friends.

Then celebrities started taking notice.

“She started interviewing neighbors and family members — then Keith Morrison of “Dateline” agreed to an interview — along with Dr. Oz, Lester Holt and many others,” her dad said. “Emmy was on (“The Drew Barrymore Show”) last week and hopes to ask many questions of others.”

Emmy has interviewed countless other prominent people, including Robert Irwin, Scotty McCreery and Lindsey Stirling. Even Taylor Swift has taken notice of Emmy’s work.

When Swift couldn’t sit down with Emmy, she sent a large package of merchandise instead.

“Is this real life?” her dad wrote on Facebook. “Emmy received a package today from one of the biggest music stars in the world!”

The box was full of Swift’s branded clothing, a coloring book, beanie and more.

“Taylor Swift said she’s sorry she couldn’t do an interview with you because she’s really busy, but she wanted to send these things to you.”

Emmy’s parents reached out to Swift’s team because it’s her dream to interview the singer.

“I didn’t think we would hear back but a few days later we received a response that Taylor’s schedule was pretty full but she wanted to send Emmy a gift,” Nate Eaton said. “Emmy is still hoping the interview can happen with Taylor. That’s her dream interview — along with Zac Efron.”