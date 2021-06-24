Humane Society removes 28 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Idaho breeder’s home

The Idaho Humane Society and Elmore County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning removed 28 dogs from a breeder’s home after finding the animals in “deplorable conditions,” according to a Humane Society news release.

Officials said all 28 of the dogs were Yorkshire terriers being bred and sold out of a home in Oasis, a small town north of Mountain Home. The breeder sold the dogs under the business name Diane’s Yorkies of Oasis.

Jeff Rosenthal, CEO of the Idaho Humane Society and a veterinarian, said in the news release that the dogs were extremely matted and had cheatgrass and feces in their fur.

“This case is especially disturbing because this unsanitary facility has been actively engaged in actively selling these animals to the public,” Rosenthal said.

The Humane Society provided veterinary care to the animals — including one cat — at the scene and has since transported them to its property, where staff will continue to care for them.

Officials noted that dog breeders like the one in Oasis are not required to obtain U.S. Department of Agriculture licensing. The breeder reportedly did not have a kennel license, which is required in Elmore County when seven or more pets are kept on a property.

“Since there are no regulations for animal welfare standards or requirements for periodic inspection, disreputable breeders can get away with neglecting the dogs they raise for profit,” Rosenthal said.

It’s not yet clear whether the owner of the dogs will face animal cruelty charges. The Humane Society said next steps in the case fall to the Elmore County Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement.