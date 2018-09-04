Grandma and granddaughter die when tire blows on family holiday outing

A Snohomish woman and her 6-year-old granddaughter died on Labor Day when a tire blew on their motorhome and it careened over an embankment.
Nine family members were inside the 40-foot Beaver coach as it went crashing through the Interstate 90 guardrail just outside Ellensburg.
The 62-year-old grandfather who was behind the wheel and a 15-year-old boy were the only two wearing seat belts when they crashed at 3:23 p.m. Monday, said the Washington State Patrol.
Motorhomes typically do not have seat belts except for the driver and front passenger.
An 8-year-old girl is the only one who was not hurt, according to a WSP memo. She was released to her father, who was not in the motorhome.
The motorhome landed in Wilson Creek, where pictures from the state patrol show it smashed into pieces.
It had been pulling a trailer filled with motorbikes, the Everett Herald reported.
Troopers say the family was heading west toward Snoqualmie Pass in the thick of holiday traffic.
The left lane of the highway in both directions was closed for hours to give emergency responders room to care for the victims and clean up the debris.
Michael B. Edelbrock of Snohomish was driving when a tire popped. The motorhome was in the middle of three lanes and proceeded to cross the left lane before going off the roadway, the state patrol said.
“We do not believe there was any driver error, and this was a mechanical issue with the tire,” Trooper Brian Moore told the Everett Herald. Moore is based in Wenatchee.
Trooper Chris Thorson, whose district covers the Tri-Cities, said Tuesday he wasn’t involved in the investigation but his advice for drivers faced with a similar situation is to first let off the accelerator or gas pedal. Don’t slam on the brakes, said Thorson.
Then, no matter what lane you’re in, cautiously change lanes while making your way to the right shoulder.
“We want you to get off slowly to the right side of the highway, and the reason for that is the right side of the highway in Washington state has room for cars,” he said. “The Department of Transportation designs them that way.”
Also, make sure to keep the vehicle as straight as possible while moving over, instead of jerking the steering wheel.
Thorson said that’s why they advise to try to go slow, because hitting the brakes can cause the damaged wheel to spin and yanking the steering wheel too hard while drifting can send the vehicle into a spin.
Lois E. Edelbrock, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon. Granddaughter Kaci L. Edelbrock died at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.
Michael Edelbrock was flown to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, along with Jessica J. Edelbrock, 41, and a 3-year-old boy.
Two boys, ages 6 and 13, were flown to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima. And another boy, 15, was taken to the Ellensburg hospital.
