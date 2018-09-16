Crews plan controlled burns that could ease future smoke

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2012, file photo, a thick haze of smoke from wildfires inundates downtown Yakima, Wash. Residents in Yakima and Kittitas counties in Washington state may again see smoke in September 2018 as authorities use small controlled fires to prevent the kind of big wildfires that caused weeks of unhealthy haze this summer. Yakima Herald-Republic via AP, file Gordon King