Deer sprints across football field ahead of player’s 90-plus yard touchdown run

A bizarre sequence in a high school football game in Coupeville, Wash., shows a deer running across the field and into the end zone, steps ahead of a player en route to a 90-plus yard touchdown run.
By
AI-powered hospital care

Business

AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

Local

Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Entertainment

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.

What to expect during a traffic stop

Traffic

What to expect during a traffic stop

In this edition of Good to Know, Sergeant Julie Judson shows the basics of Washington State Patrol traffic stops, and how drivers can assist with safety for both motorists and the officers.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service