Washington’s gun initiative would toughen background checks for semiautomatic rifles

Voters in Washington state will decide this fall on Initiative 1639, which would toughen background checks for people buying semiautomatic assault rifles and requiring safe storage of firearms.
AI-powered hospital care

Business

AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

Local

Northwest Detention Center blocked from expanding

The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Entertainment

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.

