Fire consumes Tumwater brewery office building

A portion of the mothballed Olympia Brewing Co. building went up in flames early this morning.
Tumwater Fire was dispatched about 2 a.m. to the commercial structure fire at 100 Custer Way SW. A passerby reported seeing smoke, a spokeswoman for the city said.
The fire does not involve any of the historic brewery properties on the north side of Custer Way. Flames were still visible hours after the blaze was discovered, but it was contained.
A city of Tumwater press release said, “Tumwater Fire Department arrived on scene to find a fire in the main brewery office building. Upon arrival, the Incident Commander requested a third alarm. Firefighters from Olympia, Lacey Fire District 3, McLane/ Black Lake, East Olympia, South Bay and Griffin Fire and West Thurston Fire departments have responded.”
No injuries were reported immediately, and fire officials didn’t have any information on the cause.
Custer Way is still closed at Capitol Boulevard and Second Avenue Southwest, including Boston Street.
The Washington State Department of Ecology is monitoring effects on the Deschutes River.
