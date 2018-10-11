Can we turn up the heat and take longer showers? And what will this do to gas prices?

So maybe you can turn the thermostat back up a little, but don’t stay in the shower too long — or perhaps vice versa. And definitely don’t be surprised when you see gas prices rolling up.

Western Washington residents are receiving a mixed message from utility companies Thursday morning following Tuesday’s rupture of a Canadian pipeline that supplies natural gas to the region. While Cascade Natural Gas gave an all-clear for customers to resume normal activities in a press release Wednesday, Puget Sound Energy is asking for conservation efforts to continue in a Facebook video message.

Meanwhile, even if you’ve been good about conserving, you’re likely to feel it in the wallet the next time you fill up your car.

The Cascade press release said “residential and business customers can return to normal usage immediately,” and industrial customers could return to normal “over the course of today and Friday as the region’s natural gas supply continues to increase.”

“Cascade Natural Gas is appreciative of the cooperation of its customers, as the region worked through this supply disruption,” the release said.

PSE Vice President Andy Wappler was equally thankful for the region’s efforts in his video remarks posted to the company’s Facebook page at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, but he asked that those efforts continue.

“Your conservation efforts have paid off,” Wappler said. “They’re helping us keep everybody in service, and we need that conservation to continue through tonight (Wednesday) and likely the next couple of days. ... It’s making a difference, so if you turn down that thermostat a bit, delay that hot shower, anything you can do, even conserving electricity — it helps.”

Follow-up posts by PSE on Thursday morning repeated Wappler’s request and gave tips on how to conserve, such as reducing shower time.

The pipeline rupture and resulting explosion that forced calls for energy conservation occurred in the small rural town of Shelley, B.C., near Prince George and nearly 500 miles north of Bellingham, according to a CTV story. The story said approximately one million FortisBC customers could lose gas service following the rupture.

Utility companies and their customers are not the only ones feeling the effects from the rupture, though. GasBuddy Head of Peteroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan predicted in a release that gas prices will rise in the Pacific Northwest this week due to the explosion.

“The duration of the price impact will depend on the length of time that the pipeline is out of service, but it may be at least one to two weeks,” DeHaan said in the release. “Motorists are urged to only buy what fuel they need to limit the scope of the price increases.”

Oil refineries in Washington state rely on natural gas to power portions of the refining process, according to the release.

Phillips 66 Director of Public Affairs Josh Summers said Wednesday in an email The Bellingham Herald that the Ferndale refinery was “adjusting operations as needed to ensure the safety of our personnel and our community until the natural gas supply can be restored.”

Spokesperson Michael Abendhoff told The Herald Wednesday that the BP Cherry Point refinery also was assessing the situation, while Shell Puget Sound announced in a release Wednesday that it was shutting down its Anacortes refinery following the pipeline problem.



