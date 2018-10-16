Carbon tax initiative would charge fee on polluters, spend money on clean energy
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.