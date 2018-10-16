Carbon tax initiative would charge fee on polluters, spend money on clean energy

Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
By
AI-powered hospital care

Business

AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service