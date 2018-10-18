Breaching dams to save Northwest orcas is contentious issue

In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, supporters of dam removals and other measures intended to help endangered orca whales stand near a giant inflatable orca outside a building in Tacoma, Wash., where the Southern Resident Killer Whale Recovery Task Force was meeting for a two-day work session. Calls to breach four hydroelectric dams in Washington state have grown louder in recent months as the plight of the critically endangered Northwest orcas has captured global attention. Ted S. Warren AP Photo