Washington state

Walla Walla man sentenced for assaulting officer

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 05:01 AM

WALLA WALLA, Wash.

A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including assaulting a police officer, and was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 34-year-old Marco Martinez pleaded guilty to four counts including possession of alprazolam without a prescription, assault, theft and resisting arrest.

In December, College Place police at Walmart tried to arrest Martinez, who had a warrant for stolen firearm and meth possession charges.

During the arrest attempt, Martinez pushed the officer into a store display and ran. It took two Taser shots to take Martinez into custody.

Martinez's sentence includes 12 months and one day in confinement with credit for 74 days served, $505.41 in legal-financial obligations and one year of community custody.

  Comments  