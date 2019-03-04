Prosecutor: Police justified in shooting crossbow attacker

A prosecutor says police in northern Washington state acted legally when they shot a man who attacked them with a crossbow.
The Bellingham Herald reported Monday that Whatcom County Prosecutor Eric Richey has determined that county deputies and Bellingham police officers reacted in "good faith" last December when wounding 46-year-old Micah James Godfrey of California.
Richey says police believed they were in "imminent danger" when Godfrey shot an arrow at them and appeared to be preparing for a second shot.
Two officers fired four shots from their handguns and struck Godfrey once in the hip.
Police were responding to 911 calls reporting a man threatening people in a park with a machete.
Godfrey was declared not competent to stand trial and is expected to be held at a psychiatric facility.
